City of Clarksville offices will open Friday at 10:00am

Clarksville leaders continue to monitor Wintry Weather

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville Government offices will open at 10:00am on Friday, February 12th, 2021 as City Officials continue to monitor winter weather conditions.

City Public Safety and Utility departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

City of Clarksville Department leaders will manage staffing to provide proper manpower levels to support operational needs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) released a Winter Weather Outlook for Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon, warning of possible freezing drizzle across the area Thursday night and into Friday. With roads that continue to be wet as temperatures remain or fall below freezing, patches of ice may form on roads, especially secondary non-treated roads.

Chances for freezing rain will return late Friday night into Saturday morning. Another round of wintry mix will be possible Monday through early Tuesday. Snow accumulations will be possible. Forecast details are at http://bit.ly/3rDyIAI.

On Thursday, City leaders decided to close offices because of possible ice and hazardous travel conditions to the area.

Clarksville Street Department reported Thursday that City streets and roads were wet, but no significant ice had accumulated. Some salt had been spread on hilly areas and bridges, and crews were monitoring conditions and prepared to spread more salt and brine as needed.

