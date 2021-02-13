APSU Men’s Tennis plays IUPUI in Evansville, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis is set to host IUPUI Saturday in a match at 6:00pm at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

After a slow start to the season, coach Ross Brown‘s squad enters Saturday’s match looking to pick up their first win of the season.

The Govs have deployed the same lineup in each of their first two matches, coming up just short against Lipscomb and Middle Tennessee. Senior Christian Edison has led the team from the No. 1 singles position in each of the season’s first two matches, with Anton Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann manning the No.1 doubles position.

After Saturday’s match, Austin Peay State University will stay on the road February 20th for a 2:00pm match at Carson-Newman and a March 6th match at North Alabama before hosting a March 3rd match against St. louis in Evansville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors men’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayMTN).

The Opposition

IUPUI (1-2)

All-time series: IUPUI leads the all-time series, 0-5

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University fell to IUPUI, 5-2, at the West Indy Racquet Club on February 29th, 2020. The Jaguars picked up wins in the No. 1 and 3 doubles matches to claim the doubles point. In singles action, Jacob Lorino and Oliver Andersson each picked up wins for the Govs, but IUPUI won four of the singles matches to claim the match win.

IUPUI is off to a 1-2 start this season, with a pair of losses to Marquette and a win over NAIA Marian. Last week Ethan Mardanus-Budiono was named the Horizon League’s men’s tennis singles player of the week, and the duo of Alex Jochim and Colton Morehart were named the league’s doubles team of the week.

