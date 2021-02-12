APSU Women’s Basketball falls to UT Martin at the Dunn Center, 56-51

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball held UT Martin to their lowest scoring output of the season, but the Governors came up short and fell to the league-leading Skyhawks, 56-51, Saturday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Maggie Knowles and Brianah Ferby combined to lead Austin Peay State University (10-6, 8-4) on the offensive end, scoring a dozen points each in the contest.

Knowles drilled four three-pointers and was 3-4 from behind the arc in the first half to help keep the APSU Govs within striking distance.

Brianah Ferby knocked down a single three-pointer in the first half, but she led the Govs with nine second-half points and went 4-4 from the charity stripe to power the offense in the final 20 minutes.

Shay-Lee Kirby also had a big second half, scoring eight of her ten points in the final 20 minutes of the contest. Kirby knocked down a three-pointer in both the third and fourth period and led all scorers off the bench for Austin Peay State University.

Austin Peay State University held a one-point advantage over UT Martin (13-4, 12-2) after both offenses struggled to find their rhythm in the first period.

The Skyhawks used the free-throw line to flip the script in the second quarter, knocking down four free throws while the Govs were unable to earn a trip to the charity stripe in the frame.

After a low-scoring first half, the Governors trailed UT Martin, 23-20.

UT Martin capitalized on their size advantage early in the second half, scoring all 12 of their third-quarter points in the paint.

The Govs scored six points in the paint in the third period but used a Kirby triple to keep the Skyhawks in reach, 35-31, at the end of the third period.

Both squads found their stride on the offensive end in the fourth period, and for Austin Peay State University it was forced turnovers and the three-point shot that sparked the scoring. The Govs forced UT Martin to turn the ball over six times and drilled a trio of triples in the quarter.

With 55 seconds left in the contest, D’Shara Booker converted the old-fashioned three-point play to trim the Skyhawk’s lead to just one, but UT Martin was able to convert their free throws down the stretch and held on to knock off the Governors.

The Difference

The free-throw line. With both offenses struggling from the floor, UT Martin was able to draw fouls and score from the charity stripe.

Austin Peay State University was a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line, but the Skyhawks got to the line 23 times and converted 19 of their free-throw attempts.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University dropped its seventh-straight contest to UT Martin, evening the all-time series, 43-43.

Maggie Knowles and Brianah Ferby each scored 12 points to lead the APSU Govs offense; it is the seventh time Knowles has led the team in scoring this season and is the second time for Ferby.

Shay-Lee Kirby scored 10 points, marking the first time this season she has been in double figures in back-to-back games.

Ella Sawyer matched her season-high of 4 assists for the third time this season, it was also the third time she has led the APSU Govs in helpers this season.

D’Shara Booker grabbed a team-high 7 rebounds, she has now led the Govs on the glass a team-high seven times.

Quotably, APSU Coach David Midlick

On the UT Martin contest

“I thought we got especially good looks at the basket from about midway through the third and into the fourth period, and they didn’t fall. We made some mistakes on the defensive end with box outs and a few things, but our effort was there to hold them in the fifties. But you have got to make shots in this game and we didn’t.”

Moving on to Southeast Missouri

“It’s a really good defensive team coming in tomorrow. They are tough and we are going to have to be ready to bring it, it’s going to be physical.”

Box Score

UT Martin 56, Austin Peay 51

1 2 3 4 F UT Martin 9 14 12 21 56 Austin Peay 10 10 11 20 51

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



It’s another quick turnaround for the Governors who will take on Southeast Missouri (12-8, 10-5) in a 2:00p., Saturday contest in the Dunn Center. The reigning OVC Tournament champion Redhawks had won three-straight games – including a 70-66 win against Belmont, February 9th, at the Curb Event Center – before falling to Murray State, 81-79, Friday in Murray, Kentucky.

The Redhawks are led by senior guard Tesia Thompson, whose 18.8 points per game rank second in the Ohio Valley Conference. Thompson posted a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double last time out against Murray State and scored a season-high 33 points the last time she squared off with APSU.

Austin Peay State University fell to Southeast Missouri, 74-61, on January 16th at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Govs have dropped three-straight games to Southeast Missouri, but still lead the all-time series, 34-30.

After the Governors Saturday showdown against Southeast Missouri, it will be back on the road for a 5:00pm, Monday contest at Morehead State. Austin Peay State University will then be back in the Dunn Center for the final homestand of the season when they host SIU Edwardsville, February 18th, and Eastern Illinois, February 20th.

