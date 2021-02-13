Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Watch starting Sunday Evening

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding area.

Patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog is again likely tonight. Light icing may occur on cars, grassy areas, sidewalks, bridges, and secondaries. Heavily traveled roads will likely have very little to no impact.

Still, use caution traveling as visibility may drop quickly in spots and roads may be slick.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Sunday night, February 14th, 2021 through Monday night.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will occur with significant accumulations of ice and snow. Travel will become difficult across the area.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Another round of wintry weather will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday with ice and snow accumulations possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

Sections

Topics