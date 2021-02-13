President Joe Biden’s Letter to Speaker Of The House, President Of Senate Regarding Termination of National Emergency Concerning Southern Border

Washington, D.C. – Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

Consistent with section 202(a) of the National Emergencies Act, 50 U.S.C. 1622, I hereby report that I have issued a proclamation that terminates the national emergency first declared in Proclamation 9844 of February 15th, 2019 (Declaring a National Emergency Concerning the Southern Border of the United States).

I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted. I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end.

I hereby report to the Congress that the national emergency declared by Proclamation 9844, and continued on February 13th, 2020, and January 15th, 2021, is terminated and that the authorities invoked in that proclamation will no longer be used to construct a wall at the southern border.

I am enclosing a copy of the proclamation I have issued.

Sincerely,

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

