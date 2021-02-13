Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports patchy freezing drizzle and freezing fog will occur early this morning across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee. Patchy light freezing rain will fall, mainly southeast of Nashville. Slick spots are expected early morning, especially on elevated surfaces.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Sunday night through Monday night for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will occur with significant accumulations of ice and snow.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Although confidence is high that significant winter weather will impact the area Sunday night through Monday night, the details including exact snow and ice amounts are subject to change. Please check back for updates.

Another round of wintry weather will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday with ice and snow accumulations possible.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

