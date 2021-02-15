Austin Peay State University Volleyball sweeps Tennessee State

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team began Sunday with a plodding start, stared down an 11-point deficit, and faced the first set point by an opponent this season.

However, when the dust settled, APSU posted back-to-back three-set victories against Tennessee State in a Sunday Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader at Kean Hall.

Due to an impending winter storm, the Governors and Lady Tigers condensed their two-match series, originally scheduled for Sunday and Monday, into a single day. Austin Peay won the opener 27-25, 25-14, and 25-19 before clinching the nightcap 25-19, 25-17, and 25-15.

Back to the day’s start, as an 11:00am first serve seemed to catch Austin Peay State University (4-0) unaware. Before the match was 25 minutes old, the Governors faced an 11-point deficit at 17-6 due mainly to a misfiring offensive attack. APSU committed 10 attack errors in their first 25 swings and recorded only four kills – a minus-.240 attack percentage. Austin Peay head coach Taylor Mott called both her timeouts in that first critical stanza, the second at the game’s largest deficit.

After the timeout, Austin Peay State University did not commit another attack error the rest of the first set – closing with 10 kills on 18 swings (.556 attack percentage). The Governors used a three-point burst, a pair of four-point rallies, and finally a five-point run to wrest control away from the Lady Tigers.

Facing set point at 24-20, sophomore Tegan Seyring scored three kills, and senior Brooke Moore added a fourth as part of that five-point run to gain its first lead – a 25-24, set-point chance. TSU fended off the first APSU Govs set point, but Seyring scored another kill, and senior Nina Korfhage ended the set with a service ace to clinch the set.

After the opening set drama, Austin Peay State University settled in offensively and rolled to a Set 2 victory thanks to an impressive 17-kill, .593 attack percentage. The Govs then pulled away midway through the third set to clinch the match victory.

Austin Peay State University allowed Tennessee State no quarter in the nightcap, winning each set in near wire-to-wire fashion. The Govs offense posted 47 kills and a .242 attack percentage in the day’s second match. Meanwhile, the APSU defense caged the Lady Tigers’ offense, allowing only 29 kills and a .093 attack percentage.

Moore led the APSU Govs in both matches, finishing with 13 kills in each, and had 12 digs in the second match for her second double-double this season. Senior Chloe Stitt had 10 kills in the opener and 12 kills in the second match. Sophomore Tegan Seyring’s 12-kill, .688 attack percentage in the opener led the Govs 11-point comeback effort.

TSU’s Kendall Bullock had 10 kills in the opener, but the Govs held her to eight kills and a .062 attack percentage in the second match.

Austin Peay State University volleyball, which has not dropped a set this season, returns home to prepare next weekend’s series against Morehead State, which has only lost one set this spring. The Govs and Eagles will enter the weekend with unblemished 4-0 marks in what promises to be a pivotal weekend in the 16-match OVC regular-season race.

Box Score

Game 1

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0

1 2 3 F Austin Peay 27 25 25 (3) Tennessee State 25 14 19 (0)

Game 2

Austin Peay 3, Tennessee State 0

1 2 3 F Austin Peay 25 25 25 (3) Tennessee State 19 17 15 (0)

