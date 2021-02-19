Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department to open Saturday

Clarksville property tax payments are due by February 28th

Clarksville, TN – As a convenience for property owners who want to pay their City of Clarksville tax bill in person, the Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open from 8:30am to 12:30pm on Saturday, February 20th and Saturday, February 27th.

The Clarksville Revenue Office, at Suite 119, One Public Square, is on the first floor of Clarksville City Hall.

The office also is open from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday throughout the year.

The expanded Saturday office hours will help accommodate citizens who are not able to visit City Hall during regular weekday hours, especially during the recent winter weather.

Payment of City of Clarksville tax bills for all real and personal property is due February 28th, 2021. Tax bills were mailed to property owners in October 2020.

City property taxes also may be paid by mail at P.O. Box 928 Clarksville, TN, 37041, or residents can pay property taxes online at https://mss.cityofclarksville.com/css/default.aspx

If you have not received your tax bill, if you need assistance, or if you have questions about your bill, please contact the Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department at 931.645.7436, or by email at *protected email*

