Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf plays in Invitational at Savannah Harbor this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will open the stroke-play portion of the campaign by visiting Savannah, Georgia, for the Invitational at Savannah Harbor, which kicks off Saturday at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

The Invitational at Savannah Harbor has become a regular stop on Austin Peay State University’s spring tour; this will be the Governors fourth straight appearance after last season’s event was canceled.

The par-72, 7,084-yard track has lost nearly 200 yards in distance since the Governors last visit.

This season, the Govs will be joined by golfers from Belmont, Tennessee Tech, Florida A&M, George Mason, George Washington, Longwood, Mercer, UNC Greensboro, Ohio, USC Beaufort, Valparaiso, Villanova, VCU, Western Carolina, and Wright State.

The Govs will roll out a lineup featuring junior Chase Korte at the top. The Metropolis native took home a top-20 finish from this event two years ago, as did senior Michael Busse, who placed fourth and led the tournament in par-5 scoring (4.67 strokes per hole) as well. Busse also tied for third at the 2018 version of the event as a sophomore.

Senior Alex Vegh harbors good memories of his previous appearances at The Club. He placed eighth in the event as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore in this event, putting he and Busse on the search for a third career top-10 in this event.

Junior Garrett Whitfield and sophomore Micah Knisley will close out the lineup for the Govs—both competed for Austin Peay at the 2019 version of the event. Sophomore Jordan Rodriguez also will compete this week as an individual after a solid outing during match play against Western Kentucky 10 days ago.

The 54-hole event is scheduled for two rounds Saturday morning, beginning 7:00am CT. Live scoring will be found at GolfStat.com and a complete recap of the day will be available at the conclusion of play each day at LetsGoPeay.com.

