Hazardous Travel Conditions possible Tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

February 19th, 2021

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that hazardous travel conditions are possible once again tonight through Saturday Morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Although some well-traveled roadways have been generally cleared and treated, many roadways across the mid-state region continue to have ice, snow, both, or a wet slush combination on them.

With temperatures falling below freezing and lows tonight expected in the teens, any residual moisture on area roadways, especially secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, has more than likely already turned to black ice and will remain black ice throughout the nighttime hours.

These patches of hard-to-see ice and snow-covered roadways will likely last through at least 9:00am or so on Saturday morning.

In addition, isolated areas of freezing fog will also be possible across the mid-state as we approach sunrise. This could add an additional thin coating layer of ice glaze or rime to exposed surfaces such as roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Please exercise caution while traveling on roadways across the mid-state region. Slow down, leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Remember, travelers can access road conditions across Tennessee by dialing 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

