|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf plays in Invitational at Savannah Harbor this weekend
Hazardous Travel Conditions possible Tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County
February 19th, 2021
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that hazardous travel conditions are possible once again tonight through Saturday Morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.
Although some well-traveled roadways have been generally cleared and treated, many roadways across the mid-state region continue to have ice, snow, both, or a wet slush combination on them.
With temperatures falling below freezing and lows tonight expected in the teens, any residual moisture on area roadways, especially secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses, has more than likely already turned to black ice and will remain black ice throughout the nighttime hours.
These patches of hard-to-see ice and snow-covered roadways will likely last through at least 9:00am or so on Saturday morning.
In addition, isolated areas of freezing fog will also be possible across the mid-state as we approach sunrise. This could add an additional thin coating layer of ice glaze or rime to exposed surfaces such as roadways, bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.
Please exercise caution while traveling on roadways across the mid-state region. Slow down, leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Remember, travelers can access road conditions across Tennessee by dialing 5 1 1.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
SectionsNews
TopicsBedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Fog, Giles County, Grundy County, Hazardous Road Conditions, Hazardous Travel, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Ice, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Middle Tennessee, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, snow, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, Wilson County
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.