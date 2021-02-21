Marsha Blackburn Report: Listening To Community Leaders

Washington, D.C. – During my Gibson County Schools Roundtable, I invited a group of superintendents to discuss the importance of reopening schools.

In-person learning environments might look different after COVID-19 Coronavirus, but Tennessee parents, students, and teachers have adapted well.

Following recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance it is essential that we get children back in class.

Hosting A Tele-Town Hall

Tennesseans enjoyed popping on a live Tele-Town Hall with us, and this week’s call was informative. Thousands of callers joined us for a full hour of questions and answers with a great discussion of the issues impacting our communities.

Calling For Proper Care

Our nation’s veterans have made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and in addition to our gratitude, veterans also deserve proper treatment. That’s why I called on the VA Secretary Denis McDonough to provide greater care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service. The VA, Department of Defense, and CDC can and should work together to care for the brave men and women who served.

Protecting American Patients

This week, I introduced legislation to ensure a more transparent process for prescription drug prices with the goal of lowering consumer costs and saving taxpayer dollars. This is an important piece of legislation that could relieve burdens on both patients and local pharmacies, and you can read more about it here.

Safeguarding Consumer Privacy

Safeguarding consumer privacy in the technology arena is paramount. I will use my new role as Ranking Member on the Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security to continue to hold big tech accountable as we reform online privacy regulations and protect consumers.

Cooking With Marsha

I celebrated Presidents’ Day by baking my favorite Cherry Pie! Try making it yourself with my recipe below.

Marsha’s Roundup

America is a free nation governed by our Constitution, and I intend to keep it that way. While some legislators would rather use double standards to mandate everything from speech restrictions to interstate travel, I joined Newsmax to discuss the importance of preserving our rights and freedoms.

Tennessee is the proud home to Music City—Nashville! On Unmuted with Marsha, I spoke with Musicians Hall of Fame drummer Eddie Bayers about the music industry’s rich legacy and COVID’s recent impact.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

