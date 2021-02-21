Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Men’s Golf finish Invitational at Savannah Harbor

February 21, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's GolfSavannah, GA – There will be plenty to build upon for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team after finishing the 2021 Invitational at Savannah Harbor, which wrapped up Sunday, February 21st from The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf finishes 12th at the 2021 Invitational at Savannah Harbor. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes 12th at the 2021 Invitational at Savannah Harbor. (APSU Sports Information)

For the APSU Govs, Sunday represented an unfortunate extension of Saturday’s second round—some bogeys, plenty of up-and-down for par, but not nearly enough red numbers to make a dent on the leaderboard, which left the Govs in 12th at the conclusion of 54 holes.

In fact, Micah Knisley was the only member of the lineup to sink a birdie during the final round, although he canned five of his team-high nine birdies in the final round en route to a one-over 73 and a tie for 21st to lead the Govs. 

Elsewhere Sunday, Chase Korte carded a par on eight of nine hole on the back-nine and Michael Busse sank a team-high 14 pars on the final day of competition.

The APSU men’s golf team will return to action on March 1st at the Southern Invitational in Lake Worth, Florida.

 

Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives