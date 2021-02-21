APSU Men’s Golf finish Invitational at Savannah Harbor

Savannah, GA – There will be plenty to build upon for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team after finishing the 2021 Invitational at Savannah Harbor, which wrapped up Sunday, February 21st from The Club at Savannah Harbor.

For the APSU Govs, Sunday represented an unfortunate extension of Saturday’s second round—some bogeys, plenty of up-and-down for par, but not nearly enough red numbers to make a dent on the leaderboard, which left the Govs in 12th at the conclusion of 54 holes.

In fact, Micah Knisley was the only member of the lineup to sink a birdie during the final round, although he canned five of his team-high nine birdies in the final round en route to a one-over 73 and a tie for 21st to lead the Govs.

Elsewhere Sunday, Chase Korte carded a par on eight of nine hole on the back-nine and Michael Busse sank a team-high 14 pars on the final day of competition.

The APSU men’s golf team will return to action on March 1st at the Southern Invitational in Lake Worth, Florida.

