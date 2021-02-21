Austin Peay State University loses 11-2 to Dallas Baptist

Dallas, TX – Center fielder Garrett Spain hit a home run for a second consecutive game, but his two-run blast wasn’t enough as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped an 11-2 decision to nationally-ranked Dallas Baptist, Sunday, at Horner Ballpark.

Austin Peay State University looks to salvage a win out of the three-game series when it returns to the field for a noon, Monday series finale.

APSU will turn to right-hander Hayden Josephson while DBU sends left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of major league alumnus Andy Pettitte, to the mound.

Dallas Baptist (2-0) pitching kept Austin Peay State University at bay through the game’s first seven innings. Starter Ray Gaither struck out six and allowed only three hits through four scoreless innings. Reliever Kyle Rich (1-0) followed with three scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit to earn the victory.

Austin Peay State University (0-2) had opportunities to breakthrough in both the second and fourth innings. In the second catcher Jack Alexander walked and first baseman Bobby Head singled to put two aboard with two out but a ground ball fielder’s choice ended the threat. In the fourth Alexander and second baseman Skyler Luna hit back-to-back one-out singles but a strikeout and fielder’s choice again left the Govs without a run.

The Patriots offense gave its pitching staff all the run support it would need in the third, taking advantage of two walks and a hit batsman to load the bases with no outs. A ground out pushed across one run before designated hitter Nico Burgarello’s two-run double gave DBU a 3-0 lead.

After Dallas Baptist scored twice in the seventh to extend its lead to 5-0, Spain got Austin Peay on the scoreboard. Left fielder TJ Foreman doubled with one out to bring up Spain. The APSU Govs center fielder hammered the first pitch he saw down the right field line, slashing the deficit to 5-2. However, DBU responded with six runs in its half of the eighth, sealing the decision.

Spain was one of six Govs hitters to record a hit in the game.

DBU took advantage of 11 walks issued by Govs pitchers to score its 11 runs on only seven hits. Second baseman Jackson Glenn had the bulk of those base hits in a 4-for-5, five RBI outing that included a grand slam in the eighth inning.

Austin Peay State University starter Peyton Jula (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and four walks over four innings.

Notes and Notables

Back-To-Back: Garrett Spain has home runs in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He is the first Govs hitter to record home runs in consecutive games since Parker Phillips in 2019.

Debutant Daily: Right fielder Jeremy Wagner, making his first start, notched his first collegiate hit with a single in the sixth inning. Catcher Jack Alexander also had a hit and has hits in his first two games as a Governor.

Sections

Topics