Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball hits the road to take on Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay (11-8 | 9-6 OVC) at Eastern Kentucky (8-13 | 7-10 OVC)

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 | 4:30pm CT

Richmond, KY | McBrayer Arena

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball is set to kick off a three-game, season-ending road trip when the Governors travel to Eastern Kentucky for a Monday, February 22nd contest at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky. Tip-off is set for 4:30pm CT.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, the Governors control sixth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a record of 9-6 in league play.

Austin Peay State University is a half-game behind fifth-place Jacksonville State in the standings, the Gamecocks are 10-6 in OVC action this season. With a record of 7-10 in conference play, Eastern Kentucky sits in ninth place and is a half-game out of the eighth and final spot in the OVC Basketball Tournament.

After Monday’s showdown with the Colonels, the Govs will play a 5:00pm, February 25th contest at Tennessee Tech before wrapping up the regular season with a 1:00pm, February 27th tilt at Jacksonville State.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

In her second season at the helm, Eastern Kentucky head coach Samantha Williams’ squad is 8-13 overall, 7-10 in conference play, and currently sits in ninth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings – one spot outside of the OVC Tournament. William’s first season in Richmond marked the largest win improvement by any first-year head coach in the NCAA last season, the Colonels had posted a 2-27 (0-18) mark in 2018-19 before going 11-18 (5-13) in William’s debut season.

Texas State transfer Jayla Johnson leads Eastern Kentucky on the offensive end, she ranks 10th in the OVC in scoring (13.4 ppg) and fourth in field-goal percentage (47.4%). The senior forward has been named the OVC Newcomer of the Week three times this season, including each of the last two weeks.

Johnson scored 22 and 26 points in back-to-back games against Murray State, Feb. 6, and Belmont, Feb. 11, earlier this season. Johnson buried 10 field goals and shot 55.6 percent from the floor in the loss to the Bruins at the Curb Event Center.

Freshman Kendall Wingler is the Colonels second-leading scorer, she is averaging 10.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the OVC. Shooting 35.1 percent from three-point range, Wingler leads Eastern Kentucky and ranks eighth in the OVC in three-pointers made per game (1.9).

Freshman guard Alice Recanati ranks fourth in the OVC in assists (3.8 apg) and tenth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.0), The Bergamo, Italy, native was named the OVC Freshman of the Week for the week of February 2nd.

Series History Between Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky

This is the 84th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978; Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 36-47.

In the first game of the new year, Austin Peay State University drilled 10 three-pointers and forced 26 turnovers on their way to 69-51 win over Eastern Kentucky on January 2nd, 2021 in the Winfield Dunn Center. The win marked the Governors fifth-straight win over Eastern Kentucky in the series and was the second-straight win for the Govs to start OVC play.

Maggie Knowles led the Governors with a season-high 6 three-pointers and 22 points against the Colonels.

Brianah Ferby also drilled a trio of three-pointers and scored 20 points in the contest.

Kelen Kenol was the final Governor in double figures, going 4-5 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line en route to 12 points. Tahanee Bennell led APSU with 6 rebounds and Brandi Ferby dished out 6 assists to lead the Govs.

Amerah Steele led Eastern Kentucky with a dozen points in the contest. Alice Recanati narrowly missed a triple-double, posting a team-high 9 rebounds and 8 assists, while also chipping in 8 points.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University has won five-straight games against Eastern Kentucky and can end their Ohio Valley Conference series with the Colonels on a six-game winning streak with a win on Monday.

A win on Monday would give the Governors their 10th Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season, matching the program’s best single-season conference wins mark of the David Midlick era.

In his Austin Peay State University career, Midlick is 6-2 against Eastern Kentucky.

Brianah Ferby scored 14 points last time out against Eastern Illinois, February 20th, she has scored in double figures in six-straight games for the first time in her Austin Peay State University career.

Over the past nine games, D’Shara Booker is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Booker is shooting 62.3 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.

The Governors defense ranks second in the OVC in steals per game (8.7) and turnovers forced per game (18.1); Austin Peay State University has recorded double-digit steals in 10 games and 18+ turnovers in 11 games this season.

Maggie Knowles leads the OVC and ranks 20th in the NCAA in three-pointers made per game (2.9); she also ranks second in the OVC in three-pointers made (47) and fifth in three-point percentage (33.8%).

APSU Govs in the time of COVID-19

For the 2020-21 season, Austin Peay State University athletics will allow approximately 35 percent capacity in the Dunn Center for home basketball events. There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Student seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

