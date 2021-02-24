Clarksville Housing and Community Development extends Community Development Block Grant deadline

Office will accept applications until March 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Office of Housing and Community Development has extended the grant application deadline for its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Community Development Block Grant funds.

Applications will be accepted until 2:00pm Tuesday, March 2nd. Proposals received after this time will not be recommended for funding consideration.

The office understands that last week’s winter weather and hazardous travel may have limited agencies’ working capacities. This extension allows interested agencies an additional four days to submit their proposals.

CDBG funds must be used to meet one of these objectives: benefit low and moderate-income people; aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight; or meet an urgent need.

Submit questions to Brittney Cates, Project Coordinator, Clarksville Housing and Community Development, at *protected email*

Sections

Topics