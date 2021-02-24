Austin Peay State University to host three free theatre masterclasses

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance, with the support of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to present three masterclasses hosted by two well-known actors.

“Directing” and “Anti-Racist Theatre” will be hosted by Jeff Award-winning Chicago actor, director and activist Wardell Julius Clark. “Directing” will be at 11:00am March 2nd, and “Anti-Racist Theatre” will be at 6:00pm March 2nd.

“Wardell will be talking about anti-racist theatre practices and how we can actually back up what we say we do,” said Talon Beeson, associate professor of acting and directing at Austin Peay State University.

“My hope is through the anti-racist workshop that we can get students to start thinking about it not just as something to talk about but something to actively do, and to recognize what needs to change in the theatre,” Beeson said. “I hope they can take this workshop and have it be the starting place for them to keep working.”

The third masterclass, “Musical Theatre Voice,” will be hosted by Tony and Drama Desk-nominated stage and film actor Adam Pascal. The class will be offered twice, at 3:00pm and 5:30pm March 17th.

“He is extremely well-known in the theatrical world,” Beeson said. “He’s done all the things.”

Pascal will work with three musical theatre students during both classes, and each class will allow time for questions.

“I hope that by working with them for a while they can get a little bit of insight on what it takes to preserve their instruments and to keep the ability to sing in that style,” Beeson said. “You don’t get an opportunity to work with someone that accomplished in acting through song every day.”

All of these classes are free and open to the public.

To register for either of these events, visit www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance/masterclass_registration.php

