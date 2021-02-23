Tennessee Department of Health reports 646 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, February 23rd, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 643,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. That is an increase of 646 cases from Monday’s 643,282. There have been 9,007 (+33) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been T W E N T Y O N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is 17,171. One of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 207 (+2) deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus. There were 182 tests given with 7 positive results for a 3.4 percent positive.

E I G H T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is 8,866. There have been 117 (+2) deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been E L E V E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is 3,851. There have been forty three deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

There have been F I F T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 6,118. There have been 103 (+1) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

No new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,020. There have been thirty deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is 1,499. There have been thirty nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

There have been FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,511. There have been twenty one deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

S I X new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 3,465. There have been ninety deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is 2,982. There have been seventy four (+1) deaths in Henry County due to the virus. One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 1,230. There have been twenty four deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 80,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 147 cases from Monday’s 80,451. There have been 835 (+2) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 6,162. There have been seventy six (+1) deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 28,234,691 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 50,473 cases in 48 hours from Monday’s 28,184,218. There have now been 501,947 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,771 deaths from Monday’s 500,176.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including the county of residence between 2:00pm and 5:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County, and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

