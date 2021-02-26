Leading Through Black Excellence by APSU: Dr. Jessica Fripp

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Jessica Fripp, assistant professor of Psychological Science and Counseling, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Education in Counseling & Development from Winthrop University (S.C.).

She obtained her doctorate in Counselor Education and Supervision from the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Fripp is also a National Certified Counselor. Since joining the faculty of Austin Peay State University (APSU) in fall 2019, Dr. Fripp has hit the ground running.

She currently serves as the Practicum and Internship Coordinator, participates on several university committees including but not limited to planning committee member on the Women’s Empowerment Week, faculty representative on the Diversity Committee, Faculty Affairs Committee Chair for African American Employee Council, Advisory Committee Member for the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center and Hearing Officer for the University Hearing Board.

Dr. Fripp’s scholarship and creative activities are also noteworthy. Over the past few years, she has focused her research and creative activities on issues related to the African American population concerning mental health, anti-racists work, perceptions of the legal system and juvenile offenders, examining youth participatory action research as a context to disrupt implicit bias and so much more.

She has presented at Southern Association for Counselor Education and Supervision Conference (SACES), Teaching Academic Survival and Success Conference (TASS), Tennessee Counseling Association Conference (TCA), and the Tennessee Licensed Professional Counselors Association Conference (TLPCA). In addition, she has been an invited panelist for several functions on APSU’s campus including but not limited to the First Year Faculty program, “Vote Talk After Dark” AAEC panel, Psi Chi and Psychology Club’s Graduate School Panel, Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center’s Forum on “Black Minds Matter” and “Working in a ‘New Normal’” for Human Resources Development Workshop.

In her spare time, she is also involved in several professional organizations which include: American Counseling Association (ACA), Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES), Southern Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (SACES) and Tennessee Counseling Association (TCA).

She serves as a Journal Reviewer for Teaching and Supervision in Counseling (TSC) and Journal of Counseling and Development (JCD). With this type of commitment we are not surprised that she was the 2020 Recipient of the Counselor Educator Award from the Middle Tennessee Counselor Association. She has also received over $20,000 in grants throughout the last two years.

Dr. Fripp is a true gem. She is socially conscious yet an esteemed academic, she’s passionate about her research and transformational in the classroom, all the while, she still finds time to brainstorm ways to expound the success of the institution, her colleagues, students and community. We salute you Dr. Fripp for being unapologetically you and for exuding the magic that dwells within.

– APSU African American Employee Council

Leading Through Black Excellence is a new Black History Month series, presented by the Austin Peay State University African American Employee Council. Throughout February, we will highlight examples of “Leading Through Black Excellence,” both on and off our campus. Individuals and organizations were nominated, and we are pleased to share their incredible stories through this new venture. For more information, please visit our website. www.apsu.edu/aaec.

