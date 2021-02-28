Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf begins play at Kiawah Island Classic, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will get the spring session under way Sunday at the prestigious Kiawah Island Classic in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The three-day, 54-hole event annually draws some of the best and brightest programs from around the country, and this year will be no different.

The event will feature 41 teams across Kiawah Island’s Cougar Point and Oak Point courses, including five Ohio Valley Conference schools—Austin Peay State University, Jacksonville State, Morehead State, Murray State, Tennessee Tech—along with high-major Boston College and two programs (College of Charleston, Northern Illinois) in the GolfStat Top-75 ranking.

Tabbed as the largest collegiate golf tournament in the country, the event splits teams off to two courses, with the top 19 playing for the championship Monday at Cougar and the remaining teams competing for the flight championship at Oak Point. Both courses are par-72, with Cougar Point (5,991 yards) measuring slightly longer than Oak Point (5,958 yards).

The lineup will look different this week as senior Meghann Stamps will not be making the trip out of injury precaution. Taylor Dedmen will be the tip of the spear for the Governors at Kiawah Island; she was Austin Peay’s top finisher a year ago when the Govs won the flight team title, helped by Dedmen’s back-nine 34 in the final round.

Senior Riley Cooper and junior Shelby Darnell will bolster the middle of Austin Peay’s lineup. Darnell looks to build on her All-OVC campaign from a year ago, while Cooper’s veteran leadership will be even more heavily relied on in the absence of Stamps.

Andrea Presilla and Kady Foshaug will round out the lineup for the Govs. Presilla will get her first taste of Kiawah Island this season, while Foshaug will make her Austin Peay State University debut at the event; she was the Georgia Junior PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Austin Peay State University will tee off beginning 7:10am CT on Hole No. 1; the Govs will be paired with Alabama State and Radford to start the event.

Live scoring for the event will be provided roughly every nine holes via GolfStat.com and a complete recap will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of each round.

