APSU Men’s Cross Country finishes season at OVC Championships

Clarksville, TN – Monday, March 1st, 2021 brought an end to the abbreviated spring season for Austin Peay State University men’s cross-country championships, which the Governors hosted at Weakley Park.

The APSU Govs kept their pack tight Monday, with all five finishers crossing the line within seven spots of one another.

Senior Joseph Redman led the pack a 32:59.2 in the men’s eight-kilometer event to finish 64th, followed by Stone Norris (33:20.8, 65th) and a trio of freshmen in Ezell Pearson (35:24.3, 67th), Robert Fitzgerald (35:51.5, 69th) and Robert Mullen (36:10.2, 70th).

Mullen and Fitzgerald were in just their second race as Governors, while Pearson made his Austin Peay State University debut at the conference championships.

“We were happy our student-athletes had the opportunity to compete,” said APSU head coach Valerie Brown. “Coach (TJ) Pride did a really good job laying out a great course and we were very excited to host the championship this year.”

“It may not have been the result we wanted but I’m grateful to get back to some training for what lies ahead.”

Eastern Illinois won the event with 40 team points, holding off Eastern Kentucky (44) and Belmont (59).

