APSU Volleyball defeats Murray State in straight sets at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Outside hitter Taylor McInerney enjoyed a 14-kill outing, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team to a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-18, 25-15) of Murray State in Ohio Valley Conference action, Monday afternoon at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (8-2) had to battle through a slow start to begin the match and trailed 15-14 in the first set.

But after the media timeout, the Govs turned the tide with an 11-3 run the rest of the set, including eight straight points, to win 25-17.

The Governors had few troubles the rest of the match. McInerney scored nine kills in Austin Peay State University’s 21-kill performance to control the second set. The APSU Govs needed only 12 kills to win the third set but used six blocks and two aces to keep Murray State (4-6) off-balance.

McInerney’s 14 kills came without an attack error on 23 attempts for a .609 attack percentage. Middle blocker Karli Graham chipped in seven kills and eight blocks. The APSU Govs ended the match with 45 kills, 10 blocks, and six service aces.

Jayla Holcombe led Murray State with 10 kills but was held to a .148 attack percentage. The Racers scored only 30 kills at a .121 attack percentage.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team travels to Southeast Missouri, Sunday and Monday, for a matchup between third-place teams with three weeks remaining in the OVC race.

