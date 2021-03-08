Austin Peay State University to hold Candlelight Ball, Virtually

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) and the Candlelight Ball Committee announced they would host a virtual Candlelight Ball at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 8th, instead of a traditional, in-person event.

This seemed like the best option because last year’s ball was canceled by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, but as this year’s event approaches, organizers see the online format as a way to celebrate the University with more members of the APSU community.

“Although we are unable to host an in-person event, we are excited of the possibilities of opening this premier APSU event to the entire public so that the entire community and APSU family can get a glimpse into what the Candlelight Ball is all about,” Nikki Peterson, director of Alumni Relations, said. “We hope each of you will take advantage of this online celebration and join us in supporting deserving APSU students through the Candlelight Ball Scholarship Endowment!”

To help keep some of the spirit of the event alive, organizers are asking individuals to host their own “Candlelight Ball At Home” parties from their living rooms. Virtual attendees are encouraged to gather with friends – while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols – in their homes to participate in the event.

“You can dress however you want – formal attire, pajamas, APSU apparel,” Peterson said. “Be comfortable and have fun with it.”

The link to the event will be posted at 7:00pm, May 8th, on the University’s Alumni website, www.alumni.apsu.edu/candlelightball, and on the alumni Facebook page, www.facebook.com/APSUAlumni. You can also request the link by emailing Peterson at *protected email* or at *protected email* .

Attendees are also encouraged to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CandlelightBallatHome or email them to Peterson for her to post throughout the night.

For more information, contact the Alumni Relations Office at *protected email* .

Sections

Topics