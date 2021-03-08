|
CDC releases Guidance for fully Vaccinated People
CDC says gatherings can increase but urges precautions
Clarksville-Montgomery County, TN – Fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated individuals indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to new guidance distributed Monday by local public health officials.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have gotten the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
However, the new guidance also says that everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with mitigation strategies designed to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19 Coronavirus when in public settings.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the full guidance Monday.
Here’s the CDC’s specific guidance for what fully vaccinated people can do:
CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people continue to take these COVID-19 Coronavirus precautions when in public, when visiting with unvaccinated people from other households, and when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 Coronavirus:
“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky. “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in their own homes. Everyone – even those who are vaccinated – should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings.”
CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations are online at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
More organizations are administering COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines in Clarksville-Montgomery County, including Austin Peay State University (APSU), pharmacies at Kroger and Walmart, and several independent pharmacies such as Sango Pharmacy and Hilltop Pharmacy.
All sites are working with the Tennessee Department of Health and Montgomery County Health Department and operating in accord with the state plan to provide vaccinations in phases. For a full list of sites, see https://bit.ly/301F6WI
