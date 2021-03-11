|
APSU Softball series against Morehead State moved to Sunday-Monday
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opens the home part of their 2021 schedule this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field versus Morehead State, but that series has been pushed back a day due to weather concerns.
The Ohio Valley Conference series between the Govs (6-4, 1-2 OVC) and Eagles (4-6, 0-3 OVC) is now scheduled to begin, 3:00pm, Sunday, with a doubleheader, and conclude on Monday afternoon with a single game, beginning with a noon first pitch.
This weekend will also see the entire three-game series be available on ESPN+ for the first time in program history, weather permitting.
Follow the Govs softball team on APSU’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.
