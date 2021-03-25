Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government offices close early due to Hazardous Weather outlook

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will close at 2:30pm, today, Thursday, March 25th, 2021 due to the severe weather outlook from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Montgomery County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site will also close at 2:30pm.

Anyone with an appointment who is affected by the early closure will be contacted for a rescheduled date.

According to the outlook, severe weather including straight-line winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall, are expected late this afternoon.


Comments

