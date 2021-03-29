Austin Peay State University Baseball heads to Lipscomb, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – With wins in four of its last five games, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team seeks to keep the momentum moving forward when it begins a five-game road trip with a Tuesday game at 4:00pm at Lipscomb.

The Govs and Bisons agreed to move up the start of Tuesday’s game due to inclement weather forecast for the Middle Tennessee area Tuesday night.

Things have started to come together for Austin Peay State University after a rough opening 15 games.

A split of a doubleheader at Southeast Missouri, March 20th, helped turn the tide on the season with the 12-inning victory in the nightcap spurring the current stretch of four wins in five games.

Third baseman Gino Avros has been the spark in the Govs recent run, batting .591 (13-for-22) with eight RBI, nine runs scored and four walks over the last five games. Austin Peay State University’s offense is batting .348 and averaging 9.4 runs per game with four of its five double-digit hit outings occurring the five-game burst.

Lipscomb returns home seeking to end a four-game losing streak that saw it suffer a sweep at North Alabama last weekend. The Bisons return to Dugan Field where they are 5-3 this season versus a 2-8 record on the road. Lipscomb’s offense has been quieted during the recent losing streak, posting a .196 batting average and averaging 4.0 runs per game.

Inside The Series

The Series: 141st meeting. Austin Peay State University leads, 73-67-1

Previously: APSU def. LU, 9-7 in the 2020 meeting at Dugan Field.

Notably: The APSU Govs have won four of the last six meetings in the series. Last season’s win at Dugan Field ended a two-game losing streak against the Bisons in Nashville. Austin Peay State University has won four straight at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Probable Starters

RHP Hayden Josephson vs. LHP Caleb Williams

Josephson made his most recent start on March 20th at Southeast Missouri and went 1.1 innings, allowing two unearned runs, in a game the Govs eventually won in 12 innings.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University catcher Jack Alexander saw a four-game hit streak (.450, 9-for-20) end in the Belmont series finale, Saturday. He had three-straight multi-hit games during the streak.

Third baseman Gino Avros tied a school record with six hits (7 ABs) in the Southeast Missouri series finale, March 20th, igniting his current five-game hot streak at the plate.

Utility man John Bolton played in all three games against Belmont but was held without a hit in his only start during the series (Game 2).

Ty DeLancey hit three home runs in the March 20th doubleheader at Southeast Missouri, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat of the day. He did not have a hit against Belmont but reached base four times, scoring twice.

Outfielder TJ Foreman supplied a pair of solo home runs in a 5-for-8 outing during the Belmont series last weekend.

APSU outfielder Knaje Guthrie started all three games in left field during the Belmont series in left and was 2-for-6 with two walks and a stolen base.

Shortstop Bobby Head hit a three-run home in Friday’s series opener against Belmont, jump-starting a five RBI weekend.

Govs designated hitter Matt Joslin delivered a bases-loaded pinch-hit double at Bellarmine, March 23rd. He is batting .667 with 22 RBI in 15 career bases-loaded at-bats.

First baseman John McDonald has three two-hit outings in his last five games played and is batting .333 with six runs scored during that stretch.

Austin Peay State University center fielder Garrett Spain is batting .400 (10-for-25) with six RBI and three extra-base hits over the last six games.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler batted a team-best .538 (7-for-13) with three RBI during last week’s four games.

Sections

Topics