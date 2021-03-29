|
APSU Beach Volleyball releases 2021 Schedule
Clarksville, TN – A 14-match schedule awaits the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team, which looks ahead to its fifth season beginning April 9th, 2021.
After seeing its 2020 schedule cut short after one weekend due to then developing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Governors return to the beach courts with an April 9th double dual against North Alabama – 389 days after its last match of the 2020 season.
A second home double dual against UT Martin is set for April 14th, to conclude the brief home slate.
Austin Peay then travels to Jacksonville State, April 17th-18th, for the first of two-weekend tournaments scheduled by the Ohio Valley Conference. After a double dual event at UT Martin, April 20th, the Governors travel to Eastern Kentucky for a second OVC weekend event, April 24th-25th.
The first Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Championship is scheduled for April 29th-May 1st at UT Martin.
