APSU Softball’s home series against Jacksonville State moved to Sunday start

Clarksville, TN – Due to the forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the Clarksville area on Saturday, the start of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s three-game Ohio Valley Conference series versus Jacksonville State will be pushed back a day.

The Govs (18-8, 13-6 OVC), who currently sit in third place in the conference standings, and Gamecocks (12-16, OVC 10-7) will now begin the series with a doubleheader at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, 1:00pm, Sunday afternoon and conclude with a, 1:00pm, single game Monday.

Follow the Austin Peay State University softball team on APSU’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.

Sections

Topics