Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Dunbar Cave Road lane closure planned

Traffic detour, Moss Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Friday, April 9th, 2021 at 8:00am, and will close 100 feet of the southbound lane on Dunbar Cave Road at the intersection of Moss Road.

Flaggers will direct motorists to Moss Road to bypass the work zone and will alternate traffic lanes as needed to maintain traffic flow.

Motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route during the work to avoid traffic congestion.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

