Wes Golden to run for Montgomery County Mayor

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 8th, 2021, Republican Wes Golden, the current Health and Safety Manager for the City of Clarksville, announced his candidacy for Montgomery County Mayor.

Raised to give back to others and committed to the success of his community, Wes Golden has dedicated his life to the people of Montgomery County. As a child, Golden volunteered with his father on The Dream Factory and Bikers Who Care, raising over $1 million for local children.

Wes has also volunteered for the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Kiwanis, Urban Ministries, the Friends of Dunbar Cave, the Montgomery County Soccer Association, and the YMCA, where he is currently the Board Chair.

Wes has built a wealth of knowledge and experience in service and leadership, both from his time in the private sector, and his service to the community as a firefighter and licensed Emergency Medical Technician with Clarksville Fire Rescue.

In addition to his six years as a first responder, Wes worked in Environmental Health and Safety at Martinrea, where he was placed over Safety for all of Martinrea’s U.S. production facilities. He also worked in Safety and Loss Prevention at the former Dow Corning facility in Clarksville.

Wes currently lives with his family in Montgomery County and is an active member of LifePoint Church. His beautiful wife Sara is Vice President and Branch Administrator at a local community bank, and she and Wes have three children: Nash, Lydia, and Mia.

“As a person who has always been actively involved in our community, my diverse background has prepared me to serve as Montgomery County Mayor and is something I’ve been called to do. The unprecedented growth that Montgomery County has seen, requires a comprehensive plan of action that addresses both our community’s infrastructure and educational needs. As your next Mayor, I will make this my top priority while ensuring it is implemented in a fiscally and economically responsible manner.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at *protected email*

