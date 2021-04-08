Clarksville Association of Realtors to hold Housing Fair April 24th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) Diversity Committee is hosting a Housing Fair on April 24th, 2021 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center.

The Housing Fair, in honor of Fair Housing Month, will feature 3 panels of speakers to include Realtors, Property Managers, and Lenders.

The Realtor panel will feature Mercy Neysmith (foreclosures), Aaron Moore and Lizette Medina; Property Managers featuring, Monica Trigueros, Lisa Kennedy, and Larry Krieg, who will also speak to tenants’ rights; Mortgage lenders to speak on first time home buyer programs featuring, Michael Marren, Joe Mathis, and Fairlen Browning.

Other speakers presenting are Selena Lawrence on credit repair, Attorney LaRon Hogg Haught on record expungement, and Toumie Parrot from THDA to speak on THDA programs and Section 8 Housing.

The event is free to the public and interested parties can register at www.clarksvilleaor.com/housing-fair/

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 1180 active REALTOR members and 79 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors?.

