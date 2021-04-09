Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball loses Two Matches to North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped its doubleheader against North Alabama, Friday afternoon, to begin the 2021 season.

In the first match of the day, MiMi Arrington and Aysha Hood fell short as the combination of Mackenzie Martin and Cate Ladmore won the opening match 21-18, 21-9.

Then the pair of Claire Darland and Erin Eisenhart fell short, as they were defeated by UNA’s Sam Shafer and Mack Blackwood 21-18, 21-16.

After North Alabama swept the first round of play, with only the No. 1 and No. 6 pairings forcing a third set, the Govs came back and won a pair in the second match, starting with freshmen Morgan Rutledge and Janvier Buggs at No. 6—the duo rallied from a 21-23 first-set loss to take the final two sets 21-14, 15-9 for the win.

Head coach Taylor Mott finished her day with a smile, as the APSU Govs top pair of Brooke Moore and Jenna Panning defeated the Lions 21-19, 17-21, 15-10 in the final match of the day.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team hosts UT Martin in Clarksville, April 14th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex, seeking their season’s first win.

