Austin Peay State University sweeps home Doubleheader against Jacksonville State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its win streak reach 10 games, Sunday, as it swept the first two games of the key Ohio Valley Conference series versus Jacksonville State, by 6-5 and 4-2 finals at Cathi Maynard Park – Cheryl Hold Field.

The win streak ties for the second-longest in the program’s 36-year history, trailing only the 2018 team’s 12-game win streak.

The Austin Peay State University (20-8, 15-6 OVC) and Gamecocks (12-18, 10-9 OVC) conclude the three-game conference series tomorrow.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:00pm.

Game 1

Austin Peay 6, Jacksonville State 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Jacksonville State 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 9 2 Austin Peay 0 0 0 4 2 0 X 6 5 0

W: MULLINS, Harley (7-5) L: Reagan Watkins (4-5) S: GROSS, Kelsey (3)

It was a little bit of a rough start for the Govs to open the day, as JSU jumped on APSU for three runs in the top of the first inning, and added another in the second to go up 4-0.

But the Govs rallied in the fourth inning, scoring four times, to tie the game, 4-4.

Bailey Shorter got things going with a single to open the inning – the first hit of the day for the Govs – with Lexi Osowski drawing a walk one out later.

That brought up the team’s leader in RBI this season, Kelsey Gross, who didn’t disappoint, as the senior blasted her season’s fourth home run over the center field fence to clear the bases.

The Gamecocks would retake the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring a single run to make it 5-4, but APSU responded with two runs of it own in the bottom of the inning, with Gross again doing the damage for the Govs with a two-run single.

Gross then came in to relieve Govs starter Harley Mullins (7-5), who got the win, to pitch the final two innings, allowing no runs on one hit to pick up her season’s third save.

Game 2

Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville State 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Jacksonville State 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 4 0 Austin Peay 0 0 1 1 2 0 X 4 8 3

W: BENEFIEL, Jordan (6-2) L: Nicole Rodriguez (5-4)

After the two teams traded scoreless innings in the early going, the Govs finally broke the deadlock with a run in the bottom of the third inning, that coming on an RBI single by Brooke Pfefferle to drive in Shorter, who had opened the inning with a triple.

Austin Peay State University made it 2-0 in the fourth, with Kendyl Weinzapfel doubling to bring in Emily Harkleroad, who reached via a base on balls.

The APSU Govs scored their final two runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Pfefferle, also scoring Shorter, to make it 4-0.

JSU attempted to rally, scoring single runs in the six and seventh innings, but Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (6-2) finished the complete-game victory, allowing only the two runs on four hits, while striking out nine and walking none.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 8-0 in all games played on Sunday this season.

The Govs have won their last 12 home games, dating back to the final two games of the 2020 season.

In picking up her third save of the season in Game 1, Kelsey Gross become the first pitcher in program history to record at least three saves in three different seasons.

Bailey Shorter hit her OVC-leading fourth triple this season in Game 2.

The five RBI game by Kelsey Gross in Game 1 was the first five-RBI game for an APSU Govs player since Morgan Rackel drove in five versus Belmont on March 29, 2019.

The five RBIs for Kelsey Gross in Game 1 were a career single-game high.

Jordan Benefiel tied her single-game career-high with nine strikeouts in the nightcap.

