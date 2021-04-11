APSU Women’s Tennis defeats SIU Edwardsville for Third Win in a Row

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its third-straight win and wrapped up a perfect weekend at home when it beat SIU Edwardsville (SIUE), 5-2, Sunday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

For the third-straight match, Austin Peay (8-3, 3-2) started the day by winning the doubles point.

The No. 3 doubles match was the first to wrap up, with Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi beating SIUE (9-6, 2-3) in No. 3 doubles to pick up their fifth win as a duo this season.

Then Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris clinched the doubles point for the Governors when the duo improved to a perfect 10-0 this season with a win over the Cougars in No. 1 doubles. With the doubles point already decided, Aleks Topalovic and Jana Leder trailed, 5-6, in the No. 2 doubles match, but it was left unfinished.

Austin Peay State University quickly picked up the first point in singles play when Martina Paladini-Jennings won by retirement because her opponent was unable to finish the No. 5 match due to an injury. Leading 2-0, Morris picked up her third-straight singles win when she handily beat Jill Lambrechts in the No. 2 match.

Needing just one more point to claim the victory, Austin Peay’s top player came through with a match-clinching win in No. 1 singles when Schmidt beat Vanessa Reinicke. With three matches left on the court, SIUE picked up a pair of wins when it knocked off Topalovic and Nakanishi in No. 4 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

In the final match of the day, Leder picked up her team-best ninth win of the season when she beat Jordan Schifano in three-sets in No. 3 singles. Leder’s win against SIUE also improved her team-best winning streak to eight matches, she has not dropped a singles outing since February 27th at Middle Tennessee.

After today’s win against the Cougars and Friday’s win against Eastern Illinois, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team has moved into third place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Prior to the season, the OVC decided that that the size of the OVC Tournament field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Results

Doubles

1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Jill Lambrechts/Maria Thibault (SIUE) 6-3

2. Aleks Topalovic/Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Callaghan Adams/Jordan Schifano (SIUE) 5-6, unfinished

3. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) def. Vanessa Reinicke/Caitlyn Sporing (SIUE) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1*

Singles

1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Vanessa Reinicke (SIUE) 6-3, 6-2

2. Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Jill Lambrechts (SIUE) 6-0, 6-2

3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Jordan Schifano (SIUE) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

4. Fabiola Perez (SIUE) def. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

5. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Nicole Gomez (SIUE) 3-4, retired

6. Callaghan Adams (SIUE) def. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-4, 7-5

Order of Finish: 5, 2, 1*, 4, 6, 3

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



Austin Peay will enter the final week of the regular season with control of third place in the OVC standings. The Govs will play a 2:00pm, Tuesday match at Belmont and a noon, Saturday match against Murray State at the Governors Tennis Courts to wrap up the regular season. The Bruins currently sit in sixth place in the conference standings with an OVC record of 2-3, while the Racers control second place in the league with an OVC record of 4-2.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

