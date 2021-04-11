|
Marsha Blackburn Report: Leading Relief Efforts After Tennessee Storms
Washington, D.C. – Confucius Institutes provide communist China with leverage to discreetly influence what college students are taught about topics like Hong Kong and Tiananmen Square and impede freedom of speech on campus. We cannot allow students to be brainwashed by revisionist history.
That’s why I sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) Secretary Miguel Cardona to push for censorship-free alternatives to support Mandarin language and Chinese culture initiatives in the U.S., including those provided by our democratic partner Taiwan. Read more about the letter here.
Demanding Targeted Infrastructure Relief
After a year of devastating tornadoes that ripped through neighborhoods and flash floods that left roads and bridges underwater, Tennesseans need targeted relief to improve infrastructure. Instead, President Joe Biden and his allies in Washington have proposed a sweeping infrastructure plan that promises to overhaul nearly every aspect of American transportation.
Their agenda is filled to the brim with wasteful pet projects and includes everything but a solution for the Volunteer State.
Thanking Veterans Service Organizations
Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) have adapted to the unique challenges of the pandemic and continued to find innovative ways to serve the veteran community. I joined a bipartisan group of Senators including Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee to introduce a resolution celebrating the work done by VSOs during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Requesting Answers From Biden Administration On Taxpayer Aid For Terrorists
Talk about a return to failed foreign policies of the past: the Biden administration is using American tax dollars to restore millions to the Palestinian Authority, which in turn funds Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas.
Alongside my colleagues in the Senate, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to demand answers on President Biden’s plan to send $75 million to “pay-for-slay” terrorists in the Middle East.
Leading Relief Efforts After Tennessee Storms
After storms devastated much of Tennessee, I led the congressional delegation in requesting President Joe Biden quickly approve Governor Bill Lee’s disaster declaration. Read the letter requesting expedited assistance for our state here.
Supporting Local Infrastructure Growth
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a two million dollar grant to the city of Johnson City, Tennessee, to improve Tennessee water systems and provide our communities with greater opportunities for growth.
The funding will strengthen our infrastructure, create jobs, and generate investment in Johnson City.
Marsha’s Roundup
Tennesseans in rural areas were struggling to access health care even before the pandemic. While our doctors, nurses, and scientists are working tirelessly to manage COVID-19’s impact on rural health, our health care facilities are still facing a difficult path ahead. You can read more about my bipartisan rural health care agenda here.
Last week, I toured a shelter in middle Tennessee to see first-hand the importance of ensuring women and children have a protected space to seek refuge. The Equality Act will destroy women’s rights and safety.
|
|
