Cirque Italia Water Circus comes to Clarksville April 15th-18th

Clarksville, TN – Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets! Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern! Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience. Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC. and local municipalities. The safety of our guests and employees are of the utmost importance to us. Every member of the Cirque Italia family is committed to the health and wellness of our fans. As such, we have made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following: Restricted seating capacity

Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout the tent

Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)

Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around the tent

All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes In order to assist us to better socially distance, please purchase your tickets in advance cirqueitalia.com By phone 941.704.8572 At the on-site ticket office the week of the show

Cirque Italia believes multi-culturalism is one of our strongest assets. Our show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘dream’ with us as we travel back in time. Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at our strictly animal-free shows! When: April 15th-18th Where: 1600 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN 37040 At: Clarksville Speedway – Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent! April 15th – Thursday : 7:30pm

: 7:30pm April 16th – Friday: 7:30pm

7:30pm April 17th – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm April 18th – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info: For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941.704.8572 to get the promo code for your location. Box office hours: The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show. Non-show days: 10:00am–6:00pm On show days: 10:00am–9:00pm You may also purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: 941.704.8572. We also respond to text messages.

