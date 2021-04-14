|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Belmont, 4-3
Nashville, TN – After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay State University women’s tennis battled back and won four-straight singles matches to defeat Belmont, 4-3, Wednesday at the Belmont Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay (9-3, 4-2) won the first doubles match of the afternoon, with Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic improving to 5-3 as a duo with a win in the No. 2 doubles against Belmont (5-8, 2-4).
However, that was the last doubles match the Governors would claim as the Bruins handed Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris their first doubles loss this season in the No. 1 match and then beat Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi in the No. 3 match to claim the doubles point.
Schmidt and Morris saw their season-long, ten-match winning streak come to an end against Belmont, but the Govs No. 1 duo has still won a team-best ten doubles matches this season.
In singles action, it was Belmont who won the first match, with Terra Sheldon knocking off Martina Paladini-Jennings in No. 5 singles to give the Bruins a 2-0 advantage. With the Belmont lead at 2-0, APSU embarked on a 4-0, match-clinching run to comeback and beat the Bruins.
The No. 3 doubles match was the first to wrap up, with Leder handily winning her team-best tenth singles match of the season. The No. 3 singles win also pushed Leder’s winning streak to nine straight matches, which is the longest active streak by any Governor.
No. 1 singles was the next on the board and Schmidt came back to pick up a three-set win after dropping the first set of the match. Schmidt has now won back-to-back singles matches and her eight singles wins are the second-best mark by a Gov this season.
Topalovic was next in the string of Austin Peay State University wins, she beat Drew Hawkins in a hard-fought No. 4 doubles match to push the Governors lead to 3-1 with just two matches left on the court.
Needing to win just one of the two matches still playing, Morris wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point for Govs in No. 2 singles. Morris beat Peyton Lee in three sets to pick up her fourth-straight singles win, which is the second-best active winning streak by a Governor.
With the match already decided, Belmont picked up a point in No. 6 singles when Sarah Brackin knocked off Nakanishi in three sets. After Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Bruins, Austin Peay State University moves into a tie Murray State (8-8, 4-2) for second in Ohio Valley Conference standings.
Results
Doubles
1. Erin Allen/Peyton Lee (BEL-W) def. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) 7-6 (7-5)
2. Aleks Topalovic/Jana Leder(APSU) def. Drew Hawkins/Somer Henry (BEL-W) 6-3
3. Maria Plaksina/Terra Sheldon (BEL-W) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 7-6 (7-5)
Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3*
Singles
1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Somer Henry (BEL-W) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
2. Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Peyton Lee (BEL-W) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3
3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Erin Allen (BEL-W) 6-3, 6-1
4. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Drew Hawkins (BEL-W) 6-4, 7-5
5. Terra Sheldon (BEL-W) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-3, 6-1
6. Sarah Brackin (BEL-W) def. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Order of Finish: 5, 3, 1, 4, 2*, 6
Up Next For Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.