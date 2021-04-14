Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Belmont, 4-3

Nashville, TN – After dropping the doubles point, Austin Peay State University women’s tennis battled back and won four-straight singles matches to defeat Belmont, 4-3, Wednesday at the Belmont Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (9-3, 4-2) won the first doubles match of the afternoon, with Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic improving to 5-3 as a duo with a win in the No. 2 doubles against Belmont (5-8, 2-4).

However, that was the last doubles match the Governors would claim as the Bruins handed Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris their first doubles loss this season in the No. 1 match and then beat Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi in the No. 3 match to claim the doubles point.

Schmidt and Morris saw their season-long, ten-match winning streak come to an end against Belmont, but the Govs No. 1 duo has still won a team-best ten doubles matches this season.

In singles action, it was Belmont who won the first match, with Terra Sheldon knocking off Martina Paladini-Jennings in No. 5 singles to give the Bruins a 2-0 advantage. With the Belmont lead at 2-0, APSU embarked on a 4-0, match-clinching run to comeback and beat the Bruins.

The No. 3 doubles match was the first to wrap up, with Leder handily winning her team-best tenth singles match of the season. The No. 3 singles win also pushed Leder’s winning streak to nine straight matches, which is the longest active streak by any Governor.

No. 1 singles was the next on the board and Schmidt came back to pick up a three-set win after dropping the first set of the match. Schmidt has now won back-to-back singles matches and her eight singles wins are the second-best mark by a Gov this season.

Topalovic was next in the string of Austin Peay State University wins, she beat Drew Hawkins in a hard-fought No. 4 doubles match to push the Governors lead to 3-1 with just two matches left on the court.

Needing to win just one of the two matches still playing, Morris wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point for Govs in No. 2 singles. Morris beat Peyton Lee in three sets to pick up her fourth-straight singles win, which is the second-best active winning streak by a Governor.

With the match already decided, Belmont picked up a point in No. 6 singles when Sarah Brackin knocked off Nakanishi in three sets. After Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Bruins, Austin Peay State University moves into a tie Murray State (8-8, 4-2) for second in Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Results

Doubles

1. Erin Allen/Peyton Lee (BEL-W) def. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) 7-6 (7-5)

2. Aleks Topalovic/Jana Leder(APSU) def. Drew Hawkins/Somer Henry (BEL-W) 6-3

3. Maria Plaksina/Terra Sheldon (BEL-W) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 7-6 (7-5)

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3*

Singles

1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Somer Henry (BEL-W) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

2. Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Peyton Lee (BEL-W) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Erin Allen (BEL-W) 6-3, 6-1

4. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Drew Hawkins (BEL-W) 6-4, 7-5

5. Terra Sheldon (BEL-W) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

6. Sarah Brackin (BEL-W) def. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Order of Finish: 5, 3, 1, 4, 2*, 6

Up Next For Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play its regular-season finale when it hosts a noon, Friday match against Murray State at the Governors Tennis Courts. The Govs and Racers are tied for second place in the OVC standings and will play for the higher seed in the OVC Tennis Tournament in Evansville, Indiana, in the regular season’s final match.

The Govs will also enter the final weekend of the season still in the race to clinch a share of the OVC regular-season title. If Austin Peay State University beats Murray State and Southeast Missouri drops its remaining two matches, the Governors and Redhawks would share the regular-season championship.

In the time of COVID-19, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

