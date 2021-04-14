Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station access limited

Montgomery County, TN – The Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station, located at 1230 Highway Drive, is down to one lane due to damage inside the transfer station pit.

Bi-County is working with a contractor to get the repairs made as quickly as possible.

“We expect the transfer station pit to be down this week and possibly through April 21st,” explained Bi-County Director Mark Neblett. “We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the cooperation of residents during this time.”

Because the pit is nonoperational, large loads will need to be delivered to Bi-County’s Main Landfill located at 3212 Dover Road in Woodlawn, Tennessee.

Hours of operation for Bi-County’s Main Landfill are Mondays through Fridays from 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturdays from 7:00am to 4:00pm

Regular bagged household trash and recycles can still be delivered at the transfer station or to any other satellite center located throughout Montgomery County.

For more information, visit www.mcgtn.org/bi-county

Sections

Topics