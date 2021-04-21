|
Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 21st, 2021
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 21st, 2021.
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.
Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control
Jake is an adult male boxer mix. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Jake has an amazing smile and wants to shower you with affection. He is doing great with a leash and potty training.
Nix is an adult male domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. He is current on vaccinations and litterbox trained. This handsome boy would make a great companion.
Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices
Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County
Zavier is a handsome 5-year-old, 98-pound neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is house and crate trained, knows basic commands and gets along well with other dogs. Zavier is obedient, affectionate, laid back and playful. He prefers to not be outside for too long. Zavier has a sister named Laila with whom he is very close and they hope to be adopted together.
Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html
Cats Are Us
Squeaker is a young adult male whose short glossy black fur is set off by a tiny white patch on his chest and white hairs in his ears. Then there are his stunning green eyes! Altogether he is a lovely boy with a sweet personality to match. He comes forward to be patted and enjoys the company of people. Squeaker is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.
Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn
Dover Humane Society
Cowboy is an adult neutered male domestic medium hair. He is a big, fluffy talkative boy. He has survived on his own living in an industrial complex for probably more than a year. He was in some major fights most likely over food or territory but he is not aggressive with other cats. He initially appeared to be feral but he reverted to being a happy, sweet cat. Cowboy enjoys affection and uses his litterbox. He is FIV positive but can still live a long happy life.
Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html
Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue
Bagsby is a handsome 10-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.
Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010
Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
Ayer is a 2-3-year-old, 50-pound spayed female pit bull terrier mix. She is crate trained and gets along great with children and some dogs. This beautiful girl loves to play, cuddle and lay at your feet. She prefers a home without cats.
Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee
Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue
Zuma is a 5-year-old, 18-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Zuma is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained.
Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html
Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm
Rex is a 2-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is super sweet, very affectionate, and loves to play. His favorite toy is his squeaky tug rope. Rex is looking for a forever home with a loving family to play with and cuddle him.
Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/
