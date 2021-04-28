Clarksville area Pets of the Week for April 28th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 28th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Summer is a beautiful young female pit bull terrier. She is a shy girl who needs a patient family. Summer takes time to trust people but when she is finally comfortable, she will become a cuddle bug. She is a quick learner and wants to please everyone.

Angel Kitty is a senior female domestic medium hair with beautiful emerald eyes. She is spayed, vaccinated and her front paws are declawed. Angel Kitty is eagerly awaiting her forever retirement home.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Bailey is a 2-year-old, 78-pound spayed female German shepherd mix. She is house and crate trained and knows basic commands. Bailey is a friendly girl who gets along with older children and may do fine with younger children with careful introduction. She is an energetic fun-loving girl, but she calms easily. She walks well on a leash, likes cats but has not been observed around female dogs. Bailey gets along well with her friend Titan, a male terrier mix, who is also waiting to be adopted.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Lexie is a beautiful 1-year-old female cat. She has medium-long gray fur, which has a few touches of pale tan or orange. She has been carefully raised in a foster home with her brother Gooey, and she is a loving, sweet cat. She is an independent girl, but would be happy if they could be adopted together. They get along well. Lexie is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Athena is a gorgeous adult spayed female tuxedo. She is vetted and litter box trained. Athena is a cat who loves to laze about, interrupted by her requests for love and play time. She would make a wonderful companion for anyone looking for a cat that is not like an energetic kitten.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a handsome 5-month-old male mixed breed mix with a beautiful brindle coat with white markings. He is a friendly and energetic puppy who gets along well with other dogs but does not like cats.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sissy is an amazing 3-4-year-old, 35-pound spayed female mixed breed. She has been at the rescue for over a year. She has gone from scared to curious, timid to playful. Sissy is shy at first but turn into a love bug once she opens up. She needs a quiet loving home where she can continue to grow. At adoption events she sits quietly in her kennel, not making much eye contact. At home she runs zoomies in the yard every day and loves curling up on her bed for an afternoon nap.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Apollo is a 1-1/2-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix. He is house trained, knows basic commands, and loves to give hugs and kisses. Apollo loves to play tug of war, loves to cuddle, and is absolutely wonderful with people and children. He should not be taken to dog parks or any area with small animals or cats.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kilo is a handsome 3-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix with beautiful markings. He is super sweet, very affectionate and loves to play.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

