APSU Baseball’s John McDonald hits ninth inning blast to give Govs 16-15 win over North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – First baseman John McDonald’s ninth-inning single delivered Austin Peay State University’s baseball team its second walk-off victory of the homestand, a 16-15 victory against North Alabama, Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (15-23) trailed 15-14 entering the bottom of the ninth in a game that featured seven lead changes. Third baseman Gino Avros singled to start the inning and second baseman Malcolm Tipler walked, putting the tying and game-winning runs on base.

After a fly out, pinch hitter Harrison Brown singled to right field, tying the game as Avros bolted home. But an errant throw from the outfield allowed both Tipler and Brown to advance another base, putting the game-winning run at third base as McDonald stepped to the plate. The APSU Govs first baseman drove the second pitch he saw through the right side of the infield to provide the game-winning run.

North Alabama (5-33), seeking its first road win of the season, was left wondering what could have been after it rallied from deficits of 12-7 and 14-13. The Lions scored six runs in the seventh to overcome the 12-7 deficit, taking advantage of three consecutive bases-loaded walks to tie the game, 12-12. First baseman Harris Kain gave UNA the lead with a sacrifice fly.

After APSU regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, North Alabama battled back with two outs in the top of the ninth. Pinch hitter Peyton Thomas earned a walk and pinch hitter Garrett Smith followed with a two-run home run to give UNA a 15-14 lead, setting the stage for the Govs late-game heroics.

The walk-off single capped a 4-for-5, four RBI outing by McDonald which included RBI singles in the first and fourth innings and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Avros also went 4-for-6 and scored four times. Designated hitter Reid Brown hit his first home run – a two-run shot in the third inning – as part of a 2-for-5, three RBI effort.

Reliever Tucker Weaver (2-0) benefited from the ninth-inning rally, getting the win after allowing a run in one-third of an inning in the top of the ninth. Austin Peay State University’s bullpen had a rough night with five of the seven baserunners inherited by relievers ultimately scoring.

Designated hitter Kylan Barnett went 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a two-run second-inning home run, to lead the North Alabama offense. Reliever Keegan Foge (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in an inning of work and was saddled with the loss.

Austin Peay State University continues its homestand when it hosts Southeast Missouri, Wednesday, in a nonconference tilt.

