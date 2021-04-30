J. Clark Architecture completes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program

Montgomery County, TN – On Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program held a green ribbon cutting to welcome J. Clark Architecture & Design as the newest member of the Program. The ribbon-cutting was attended by the Green Certification Program Board Members and Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Jon Clark, the owner of J. Clark Architecture & Design, is proud to be the newest member of the Program. His staff of three have worked diligently to reduce the amount of paper waste in the office.

In early 2020, the office was averaging over 650 copies per month but by February of 2021, that number was down to under 100. Mr. Clark credits the reduction to a greater reliance on technology for sharing files with clients.

By encouraging clients to have pdf copies rather than printed copies the office reduced paper waste and saved on printing costs.

The office also recently added new LED lights, an upgrade that netted an immediate energy bill savings of almost $50,00 per month. The LEDs use an advanced technology that monitors the amount of sunlight being received in the room so they can dim accordingly which results in less energy used.

In addition to the work Mr. Clark and his staff are doing within the office, they also work with clients during a projects’ design phase by making recommendations that promote sustainability. Jon said, “It’s nice to be able to add in new design features that reduce utility use and promote a better environment for the community”.

J. Clark Architecture & Design provides professional architectural and engineering solutions for a wide array of projects to include residential, commercial, government, and other specialties. They are located at 55 North First Street in downtown Clarksville and you can learn more about them by calling 931.552.3860 or visiting them online at www.jclarkarchitecture.com

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program is a free program available to any organization in Montgomery County. The Program promotes sustainability with a focus on improving resource efficiency and resiliency. If your organization is interested in learning more about the Program, contact Carlye Sommers at *protected email* or call 931.245.1867.

You can also find information about the Program online at www.mcgtn.org/green

