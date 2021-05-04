Austin Peay State University Baseball’s schedule changes due to Weather

Clarksville, TN – Mother Nature continues to rearrange the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball schedule. Both the Governors midweek contest against Bellarmine and its three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois, this weekend, have been affected.

Austin Peay State University’s Tuesday night game against Bellarmine was postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather in Clarksville. The Govs and Knights now will play a 6:00pm, Wednesday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Not even heading north will save the Governors from weather’s influence, with the OVC set at Eastern Illinois switched around. Austin Peay State University and Eastern Illinois now open their three-game series with a noon, Friday doubleheader. The Govs and Panthers will conclude the series with an 11:00am, Saturday contest.

Fans are encouraged to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayBSB on Twitter for the latest updates.

