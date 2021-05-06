Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville-Montgomery County under Weather Advisory tonight

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a weather advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

At 8:07pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pembroke to 8 miles north of Big Rock.

Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Heavy Rain

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Palmyra, and Woodlawn.


