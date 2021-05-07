|
APSU Women’s Tennis falls to #3 Georgia in first round of NCAA Championship
Athens, GA – Playing in its second-consecutive NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 first-round decision to No. 3 national seed Georgia, Friday, at that the Dan McGill Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay State University (12-4) played its first-round match of the NCAA Tournament at Georgia (21-1) for the second-straight season and after falling to Wake Forest in 2019, the Governors got to square off with the host Bulldogs in this year’s tournament.
In the first doubles match to go final, Georgia’s duo of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi knocked off Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic in No. 2 doubles to claim the early advantage. No. 3 doubles were the next to go on the board and the Bulldogs claimed the doubles point when Alee Clayton and Ania Hertel downed Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi.
With the doubles point decided, the No. 1 doubles match was left unfinished with Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris trailing, 4-3, against the No. 6 ranked doubles pairing in the NCAA.
In singles action, the No. 4 match was the first to go final with Coppoc knocking off Topalovic to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage. No. 1 singles was the next match to wrap up, with the No. 4 player in the country knocking off Schmidt and stretching Georgia’s lead to 3-0. The Bulldogs were able to score the match-clinching point in No. 6 singles when Christofi beat Nakanishi to bring an end to the match and wrap up the 2021 season for the Govs.
With the match decided, Morris trailed, 4-2, in the second set of No. 2 singles after dropping the opening set to Georgia’s Lea Ma. The No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches were also left unfinished, with Leder and Martina Paladini-Jennings both trailing in the second set after dropping the first set to the Bulldogs.
APSU Quotably
Austin Peay State University Head Coach Ross Brown
On a second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament
On this season
Austin Peay State University Senior Fabienne Schmidt
On a second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament
On her four years at Austin Peay… “It was amazing and I am going to miss it.”
Results
No. 3 Georgia def. Austin Peay, 4-0
Doubles
1. #6 Katarina Jokic/Ariana Arseneault (UGA) vs. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) 4-3, unfinished
2. Morgan Coppoc/Elena Christofi (UGA) def. Jana Leder/Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-0
3. Alee Clayton/Ania Hertel (UGA) def. Honoka Nakanishi/Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2
Order of finish: 2, 3*
Singles
1. #4 Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
2. #55 Lea Ma (UGA) vs. Danielle Morris (APSU) 6-4, 4-2, unfinished
3. #20 Meg Kowalski (UGA) vs. Jana Leder (APSU) 6-2, 3-2, unfinished
4. #68 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-0, 6-0
5. #52 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) vs. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-1, 5-0, unfinished
6. Elena Christofi (UGA) def. Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
Order of finish: 4, 1, 6*
