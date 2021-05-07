Clarksville City Councilman Vondell Richmond to host Town Hall

Ward 2 meeting to focus on community needs

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Vondell Richmond will host a town hall meeting featuring citizens, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and several City Department leaders in a discussion on building community in Ward 2 and shaping a vision for the future.

The meeting will be at 6:00pm Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 at Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Road.

The town hall also will be streamed live on social media and recorded for replay on various channels.

“The vision for this event is to formally introduce myself as Ward 2’s elected Council member and to discuss the needs of our ward and then to devise a 2021 Ward 2 growth plan,” Councilman Richmond said.

“As I was campaigning, everyone from my mom to minority business owners kept asking the same good question: ‘Why don’t new businesses and other amenities ever make it to Ward 2?’ ” Richmond said. “Now, after investing time to learn the job, and getting past the ‘Time Out’ caused by COVID-19, I think it’s time to start this overdue conversation around improving our section of town.”

Richmond said he wants to bring together Ward 2 citizens from all walks of life, including veterans, senior citizens, faith leaders, educators, and students to discuss data and issues, and begin to develop a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of life for the residents in and around Ward 2.

Richmond will pose questions from the attendees to a panel including Mayor Pitts and a group of City Department leaders. The Mayor and Department heads also will offer information on projects that affect Ward 2.

Mosaic Church, a large, comfortable venue that can accommodate social distancing, will host the meeting and provide audio, visual, and technological assistance.

