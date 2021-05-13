Hilltop Supermarket to hold 2021 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off May 14th-15th

Clarksville, TN – This Friday and Saturday, May 14th and 15th, 2021, Hilltop Supermarket will hold their annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. This event is held in honor of Dwayne Byard who passed away in 2015.

Everything kicks off Friday with live music from 6:00pm until 9:00pm and the Kids Cook-Off.

Kids Cook Off set up will be from 5:00pm until 6:00pm. Turn-in time for steaks will be from 6:50pm until 7:00pm. Pork chop turn in time will be from 7:30pm until 7:40pm. The judging will be at 8:00pm.

There will be BBQ available for purchase.

The BBQ Cook-Off will take place Saturday, May 15th. The categories this year are chicken, ribs, pork, beef brisket and dessert.

There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishing teams per category as well as trophy prizes. There will also be a Grand Champion.

The Judging Team will consist of people in the local community.

The judging will begin with beans at 11:00am, dessert at 11:30am, then chicken at 12:00pm, spare ribs at 12:30pm, pork at 1:00pm and finally beef brisket at 1:30pm. Winners will be announced sometime after 2:00pm once all the scores have been totaled.

So come out Friday night and Saturday for some good food and local fun.

Sections

Topics