Austin Peay State University Softball’s Bailey Shorter, Kelsey Gray named to OVC All-Tournament Team
Oxford, AL – Outfielders Bailey Shorter and Kelsey Gray were named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Tournament Team from Austin Peay State University (APSU), Saturday in Oxford, Alabama, for their outstanding play in the three-day event.
For Shorter, it is the second time the center fielder from Evansville, Indiana has been selected to the OVC All-Tournament team, also being named following the 2019 tournament and also becomes the first Austin Peay State University softball player to be named to the all-tournament team twice in a career.
In the APSU Govs two games at the tournament, Shorter led the Govs with four hits, in batting .500 for the tournament, while driving in a run and stealing a base.
Gray, from Dover, Tennessee, and the Govs left fielder, was named after also batting .500 overall in the two games, while leading the team with a .667 on-base percentage in getting on in four of her six plate appearances and scoring a run during the tournament.
Their selections to this year’s All-OVC Tournament Team brings the Governors’ total of tournament selections to eight all time.
2021 OVC Softball All-Tournament Team
