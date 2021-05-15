Austin Peay State University Softball’s Bailey Shorter, Kelsey Gray named to OVC All-Tournament Team

Oxford, AL – Outfielders Bailey Shorter and Kelsey Gray were named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Tournament Team from Austin Peay State University (APSU), Saturday in Oxford, Alabama, for their outstanding play in the three-day event.

For Shorter, it is the second time the center fielder from Evansville, Indiana has been selected to the OVC All-Tournament team, also being named following the 2019 tournament and also becomes the first Austin Peay State University softball player to be named to the all-tournament team twice in a career.

In the APSU Govs two games at the tournament, Shorter led the Govs with four hits, in batting .500 for the tournament, while driving in a run and stealing a base.

Gray, from Dover, Tennessee, and the Govs left fielder, was named after also batting .500 overall in the two games, while leading the team with a .667 on-base percentage in getting on in four of her six plate appearances and scoring a run during the tournament.

Their selections to this year’s All-OVC Tournament Team brings the Governors’ total of tournament selections to eight all time.

2021 OVC Softball All-Tournament Team



Bailey Shorter, Austin Peay State University

Kelsey Gray, Austin Peay State University

Alexus Jimmerson, Jacksonville State

Shelby Newsome, Jacksonville State

Kaylee Anderson, Southeast Missouri

Rachel Anderson, Southeast Missouri

Ashley Ellis, Southeast Missouri

Vianna Barron, Eastern Kentucky

Carly Robinson, Eastern Kentucky

Zoe Mihalicz, Eastern Kentucky

Mollie Paulick, Eastern Kentucky

Samantha Reynoso, Eastern Kentucky (MVP)

