Clarksville Transit System to offer Youth Free Rides this Summer

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) and the City of Clarksville are offering free summer transportation to young people to help them engage in summer jobs and enrichment programs.

CTS will offer the Summer Youth Free Ride Program from June 1st to August 31st to youth 18 and under with a valid CTS Youth or Student ID.

The IDs can be purchased at the Downtown Transit Center, 200 Legion Street, for $2.00 with proof of age.

“This program provides a good source of affordable transportation that can help our young people engage in positive activities,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “We want to help families by giving young people transportation to jobs and programs during the summer.”

For information, call 931.553.2429, or visit the CTS website at www.ridects.com. Passengers also can access real-time transit information online at ctspublic.etaspot.net or through the CTS mobile app, available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Youth are invited to become city explorers on routes that provide safe daily transportation to many parks, pools, and recreation centers operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. Information about Parks and Recreation programs and activities is available at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec

The bus routes also offer access to the public library, the Customs House Museum, historical sites, and special events.

