Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 26th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 19th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Todd is a young male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house trained and current on vaccinations. Todd will need some room to run and play with his Cattle Dog/Heeler background. Introductions to other pets and children are encouraged.

String Cheese is a young female domestic long hair with white, brown, and black markings. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931,648,5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Laila is an approximately 4-year-old female Mountain Cur mix. She weighs in at 45 pounds and is spayed, current on all vaccinations and house trained. She does get along well with other dogs but might do well as an only dog too. She has not been around children or cats so introductions are a must. She is very smart and knows her basic commands. She is very loyal and loving. Her brother Zavier has been spotlighted on here as well and is still currently available for adoption!

If you think one or both these great dogs would make a welcome addition to your family; you can find Laila and Zavier through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Tortellini is a beautiful 4-year-old calico girl who was found living in the garage of an empty house. She had a leg injury that required amputation, so she is now a three-legged girl. She was not spayed when she came to us, so she is recovering from both surgeries and doing well. She has a sweet nature and will need a family who can give her time to learn what living in the quiet security of household and family routine is like. Her optimistic nature, with plenty of time to adjust, will allow her to become a pampered and beloved pet. She is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Daisy is a lovely domestic short hair Tabby with gorgeous green eyes. She is about 1 ½ -years old and loves people. Daisy loves to play and sit on your lap. She is spayed, current on all vaccinations, dewormed, flea/tick treatment and tested negative for FELV/FIV.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a handsome 5-month-old male mixed breed mix with a beautiful brindle coat with white markings. He is a friendly and energetic puppy who gets along well with other dogs but does not like cats.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Capone is an adult male Pit Bull mix. He has a lovely coat of gray, blue, sliver, white and cream. He is neutered, current of vaccinations, good in a home with other dogs (might need introduction first) and children. Does not care for cats. He is crate trained and does need a strong crate for his safe place since he does have a little separation anxiety at first, due to his previous history of just being shuffled around with no loving stability.

As with most Blue Pits he does have some allergies controlled with diet and allergy shots. Due to his rough start in life Capone is looking for that special person who will give him his forever home.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Shaggy is a stunning female 4-year-old Brindle Pit Bull mix. She is 40 pounds, spayed, house trained and current on all vaccinations and chipped. Shaggy loves all people but prefers to be an only pet.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Darwin is an adorable high energy 2-year-old Basenji mix. Darwin is great with other dogs, cats, people, and children. He is very smart, energetic, loves attention, and loves to run around and play. He is looking for a home that would give him an active environment, hiking, runs etc.

You can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

